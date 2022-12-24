Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 16 at Carolina Panthers

The Detroit Lions (7-7) are on the road in Week 16, traveling to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers (5-9) in a game with surprising playoff implications.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally, you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 16.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

D’Andre Swift (32)

Jamaal Williams (30)

Justin Jackson (42)

Craig Reynolds (46)

Jason Cabinda, FB (45) — illness, Ruled OUT

Wide receiver (5 + 2)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

DJ Chark (4)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Jameson Williams* (9)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Quintez Cephus (87) — foot, injured reserve, his 21-day evaluation clock has started

Trinity Benson (19) — knee, injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Tight end (4)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell* (82)

Shane Zylstra (84)

Garrett Griffin (86) — elevated for this week’s game

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 2)

Projected Starters

Reserves

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)

OG — Logan Stenberg (71)

T/G — Dan Skipper (70)

C/G — Ross Pierschbacher (66)

Injured/inactive

G — Kayode Awosika (74) — ankle, Ruled OUT

IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (4)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Michael Brockers (90) — illness, not listed with an injury designation

EDGE Rushers (6 + 2)

Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79)

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95)

Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)

SAM — James Houston* (59)

DE — Austin Bryant (2)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — elbow, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 17

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 17

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Derrick Barnes (55) - knee, Questionable

Chris Board (49)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Jeff Okudah (1)

Jerry Jacobs (39)

Mike Hughes (23)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time

Nickelback (1 + 1)

Will Harris (25)

Chase Lucas* (36) — hamstring, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 18

Safety (4 + 1)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

C.J. Moore (38)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)

Brady Breeze (35) — elevated for this week’s game

DeShon Elliott (5) — shoulder, Ruled OUT

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Michael Badgley (17)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

Gunner — Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Mike Hughes (23)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: