Lions Frank Ragnow ACTIVE vs Panthers, Craig Reynolds inactive

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 16 matchup and the Lions will have their starting Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow active.

Ragnow, who has been dealing with a foot injury all season, was designated as questionable after being limited in practice this week, but as expected, he is fighting through the pain and will lead the offensive line. The Lions will absolutely need Ragnow at his best in this game, as he has a tough matchup against the Panthers' Derrick Brown, who typically lines up over the center.

The Lions only made two roster moves this week, elevating safety Brady Breeze and tight end/H-back Garrett Griffin from the practice squad for this game, bringing the game-day roster up to 55 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 55 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

RB Craig Reynolds

FB Jason Cabinda (illness) — Ruled OUT on Friday

RG Kayode Awosika (ankle) — Ruled OUT on Friday

OL Ross Pierschbacher

DT Michael Brockers

EDGE Austin Bryant

S DeShon Elliott (shoulder) — Ruled OUT on Friday

With running backs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, and Justin Jackson all healthy and contributing, Reynolds will get another week off after returning from injured reserve last weekend.

Cabinda fell ill and was ruled out on Thursday, and will most likely be replaced by Griffin, who was elevated from the practice squad for this game.

Awosika has now missed three games in a row since starting on Thanksgiving and his current depth role will be filled by Logan Stenberg and Dan Skipper. Even with Awosika out, the Lions still had nine healthy offensive linemen remaining. Typically the Lions only keep eight offensive linemen active on game day, and thus Pierschbacher will be a healthy scratch.

Speaking of healthy scratches, the Lions once again have opted to go light inside with just three defensive tackles and Brockers will sit out again.

Bryant has also been a healthy scratch the last several weeks, as Detroit has rolled with the other five edge rushers ahead of him on the depth chart.

Elliott is the biggest injury loss this week and, per coach Dan Campbell, the plan is for both C.J. Moore and Ifeatu Melifonwu to see the field as replacement options. Breeze, who was also elevated for this game will fill in as a reserve/insurance option at safety.

