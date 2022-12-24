Majority of fans believe Packers are Lions’ toughest remaining opponent

This week’s SB Nation Reacts surveys focused on two questions: our weekly confidence poll and who is the toughest opponent left on the Detroit Lions’ schedule?

Let’s start with the weekly confidence poll. After beating the Vikings, fans’ confidence was at an all-time high, reaching all the way up to 99%. Then in Week 15, the Lions struggled to put the Jets away, but eventually, they found a way to get the victory and pull to 7-7 on the season—winning six of their last seven games.

So how would the Lions fan base respond now that the team is .500 in late December for the first time in nearly a decade?

Fans’ confidence that the Lions are headed in the right direction actually dipped...

... to 98%.

Obviously, I jest. Of the 32 fan bases that are polled weekly, 98% confidence is among the top five across the league and a far cry from where the survey results were a couple of months ago. With three weeks left in the regular season, it’ll be interesting to track how this plays out.

Speaking of three games remaining, that brings us to our second survey question: who is the toughest opponent left on the Detroit Lions’ schedule?

This one wasn’t close. The Packers were the overwhelming favorite over the Bears and Panthers, registering 81% of the vote. This really shouldn’t be a surprise, as the Packers’ offense is finally clicking and the game is at Lambeau Field in Green Bay to wrap up the season.

Winning out is the easiest way for the Lions to earn a trip to the postseason, but if they do their job over the next two weeks, and get a little help from the Seahawks and Commanders, the Lions could have their ticket punched before they even get to Green Bay.

Whether you want to avoid the drama of facing Green Bay in the regular season finale or would embrace the opportunity for lasting memories, these final three games should be a lot of fun to watch.