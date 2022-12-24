Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers first half open thread

This is what you asked for. This is what we asked for.

The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives and it’s the final stretch of the season. Even if they lose this game to the Carolina Panthers, they’ll host a game next week with their playoff hopes still very much alive.

Yes, it’s meaningful Detroit Lions football not only in December, but deep into December and technically January, too!

Okay, now here’s the hard part. With stakes come emotions and with emotions come stress. The Lions are living on the razor’s edge of playoff contention with little room for error. And that means even against a team like the Panthers, the Lions can’t afford a slip up.

And make no mistake, Carolina is no cakewalk. They’re 3-2 in their last five games and they’ve got motivation to increase their own playoff chances, no matter how long those odds currently stand.

So, yeah, tensions will be high in Charlotte, North Carolina as both the Lions and Panthers will play with everything on the line this week. So sit back, take a Xanax and root like hell for the Lions to continue this magical run. You can comment during the first half of the game in the section below, and when the game hits halftime, be on the lookout for our Lions vs. Panthers second half open thread.

Go Lions!