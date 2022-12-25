‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Buccaneers at Cardinals

You know Andrews and Waller and Kittle and Kelce
Engram and Goedert and Zach Ertz and Higbee
But do you recall
The most famous tight end of all?
Rudolph the red zone tight end
Hasn’t done much since Kirk
But he plays for the Bucs now
And he makes the rhyming work
As for the other tight ends
Many passes they have gotten
Brady would rather throw to
Rookie tight end Cade Otton
Then one sunny Christmas Day
Goodell came to say
“Bucs and Cards on Sunday Night,
Won’t you please put up a fight?”
The Cards will start McSorely
Their third QB of the year
The Bucs try to stay ahead
As the playoffs grow ever near
Here is how to watch tonight’s game:
Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium—Glendale, AZ
TV: NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark
Online: NBCSports.com
