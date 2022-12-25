‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Buccaneers at Cardinals

You know Andrews and Waller and Kittle and Kelce

Engram and Goedert and Zach Ertz and Higbee

But do you recall

The most famous tight end of all?

Rudolph the red zone tight end

Hasn’t done much since Kirk

But he plays for the Bucs now

And he makes the rhyming work

As for the other tight ends

Many passes they have gotten

Brady would rather throw to

Rookie tight end Cade Otton

Then one sunny Christmas Day

Goodell came to say

“Bucs and Cards on Sunday Night,

Won’t you please put up a fight?”

The Cards will start McSorely

Their third QB of the year

The Bucs try to stay ahead

As the playoffs grow ever near

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium—Glendale, AZ

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com