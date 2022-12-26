‘Monday Night Football’ Week 16 expert picks: Chargers at Colts

The NFL closes out Week 16 with a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are coming off a historic game, one they were unfortunately on the wrong side of. After jumping all over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, gaining a 33-point lead at the half, Indianapolis failed to stop the Vikings' offense, and eventually, Minnesota won 39-36 in overtime—the largest deficit overcome in the modern Super Bowl era.

So what would the Colts do in response to their defense allowing such a dramatic comeback? Naturally, they benched quarterback Matt Ryan... again.

Meanwhile, the Chargers have a chance to lock up a spot in the playoffs with a win, but of course, they are also a bit of a snakebitten franchise and they have kept things close all season. Five of their eight wins have come by three points or less, and their only two-score win came against the 2-12-1 Texans (10). Thus the tighter spread than you might think by just looking at these teams on paper.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Chargers by just over a field goal and the majority of the POD staff is taking the chargers on the moneyline and are willing to give up points.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Date: Monday, December 26, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

NOTE: The Manningcast on ESPN 2 will return for the Wild Card round of the Playoffs

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.