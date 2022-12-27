Survey: Are you still confident in the direction of the Detroit Lions?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

With the season coming to a close, we only have one question in our SB Reacts poll this week:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (asked weekly)

The Lions had been rolling over the last seven weeks, and after beating the Minnesota Vikings by two scores, 99% of Lions fans were very confident that general manager Brad Holmes/coach Dan Campbell’s had the team headed in the right direction—the highest mark under their tenure. After escaping their Week 15 game against the New York Jets with a 20-17 win, Lions fans’ confidence remained at a very high level, slightly dipping to 98%.

But the Lions’ path to the playoffs hit a speed bump in Week 16, as they were literally run over by the Carolina Panthers’ offense. The Lions suffered just their second loss in the last eight weeks, but the manner in which they lost—by two touchdowns and giving up 320 rushing yards—has understandably raised some Lions fans’ concerns.

“Everything that can be perceived as a negative, you have to be able to get something out of. If you don’t, then you really aren’t growing and learning and making the most of the situation at hand,” Lions coach Dan Campbell on Monday. “Look, it is what it is. That happened. It happened for a reason. We weren’t ready, which falls on me. I’m going to have them ready this week. And so, it’s all about how we respond, and that’s the beauty of it. Everything, it’s in our hands (regarding) how we want to handle this. And so, we’ll be ready for this one.”

Are you still buying in on the direction of this franchise or did the Panthers' loss do enough to sway your thinking?

