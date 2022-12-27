While last week’s Victory Monday article was full of applause from national media, this week’s is gonna look a tad different.

The Detroit Lions were steamrolled by the Carolina Panthers 37-23 on Christmas Eve, extinguishing their hot streak. Just last Monday, I compiled a big list of accolades from national analysts and sports writers, commending the Lions for their convincing win against the New York Jets.

Well, a lot has changed in a week. Here’s what they’re saying now.

CBS Sports’ John Breech said everyone on the Lions defense probably got a lump of coal in their stocking for this performance. Ouch.

“With the defense struggling, the Lions needed a big game from Jared Goff and the offense to stay in this, but the offense sputtered for the better part of three quarters before getting a few garbage-time scores. The Lions (7-8) were one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into Week 16, but they seemed to fold under the pressure of actually being in a playoff race.”

In her list of winners and losers of Week 16, you can probably guess where NFL.com’s Judy Battista categorized the Lions.

“The defense, the Lions’ Achilles’ heel all season, gave up a stunning 320 yards rushing to the Panthers on Saturday, stalling the playoff push of one of the league’s hottest teams. The Lions tumbled to 7-8 and the NFC’s ninth seed. They’ve still won six of their last eight games, but they now need help to get into the playoffs.”

Writing for The 33rd Team, Greg Jennings said against the Panthers, the defensive line frankly just didn’t show up.

“They didn’t make tackles. They didn’t fill gaps and get runners on the ground. You see their offense playing from behind, which they’re comfortable doing, but they just couldn’t find the end zone when they needed to.

How about a Baldy’s Breakdown, but this time about the Lions getting whooped?

.@Panthers @Keep_Pounding from the games very first play the Panthers ran the ball right down the @lions throats like no one’s business. Warning with 2 weeks 2 go…no time now to read press clippings #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/PTMlhlWcEK — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 26, 2022

And onto the rest of your notes.

I know all you’ll think about is the fumble but Jared Goff is actually up FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Go ahead and vote for @JaredGoff16 for @FedEx Air Player of the Week! — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 26, 2022

The New York Times’ Derrick Klassen touches on the Lions’ beatdown, saying their Cinderella story may have been an illusion.

Good news for the Lions’ remaining playoff chances.

Good news for Jets and Lions. https://t.co/4OZzDlHQrb — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) December 26, 2022

Former Lion Demetrious Johnson has passed away at the age of 61.

Remembering Demetrious Johnson



Johnson was drafted by the Lions in 1983 and played four seasons in Detroit. He intercepted five passes and recovered nine fumbles in 62 career games for the team. pic.twitter.com/6JhoxQnnTb — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 26, 2022

Former Lions safety Demetrious Johnson has passed away https://t.co/o9wgIKmyJb — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) December 26, 2022

