Notes: What they’re saying about the Lions following Panthers loss

This is gonna look a tad different than last Monday’s article.

By Kellie Rowe
NFL: DEC 24 Lions at Panthers Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While last week’s Victory Monday article was full of applause from national media, this week’s is gonna look a tad different.

The Detroit Lions were steamrolled by the Carolina Panthers 37-23 on Christmas Eve, extinguishing their hot streak. Just last Monday, I compiled a big list of accolades from national analysts and sports writers, commending the Lions for their convincing win against the New York Jets.

Well, a lot has changed in a week. Here’s what they’re saying now.

CBS Sports’ John Breech said everyone on the Lions defense probably got a lump of coal in their stocking for this performance. Ouch.

“With the defense struggling, the Lions needed a big game from Jared Goff and the offense to stay in this, but the offense sputtered for the better part of three quarters before getting a few garbage-time scores. The Lions (7-8) were one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into Week 16, but they seemed to fold under the pressure of actually being in a playoff race.”

In her list of winners and losers of Week 16, you can probably guess where NFL.com’s Judy Battista categorized the Lions.

“The defense, the Lions’ Achilles’ heel all season, gave up a stunning 320 yards rushing to the Panthers on Saturday, stalling the playoff push of one of the league’s hottest teams. The Lions tumbled to 7-8 and the NFC’s ninth seed. They’ve still won six of their last eight games, but they now need help to get into the playoffs.”

Writing for The 33rd Team, Greg Jennings said against the Panthers, the defensive line frankly just didn’t show up.

“They didn’t make tackles. They didn’t fill gaps and get runners on the ground. You see their offense playing from behind, which they’re comfortable doing, but they just couldn’t find the end zone when they needed to.

How about a Baldy’s Breakdown, but this time about the Lions getting whooped?

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • I know all you’ll think about is the fumble but Jared Goff is actually up FedEx Air Player of the Week.

  • Good news for the Lions’ remaining playoff chances.

  • Former Lion Demetrious Johnson has passed away at the age of 61.

  • Jeff Okudah stopped by Ford Field to visit friends playing in the Quick Lane Bowl.

