The Detroit Lions (7-8) are hosting the Chicago Bears (3-12) in Week 17, their final home game of the 2022 regular season, and will start off the week with five starters missing from practice, two on offense, two on defense, as well as their special teams captain.

Reserve list

WR Trinity Benson (knee, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) OL Tommy Kraemer (back, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Charles Harris (groin, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Julian Okwara (elbow, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) NB Chase Lucas (hamstring, IR): eligible to return in Week 18 (latest update)

(latest update) DB Bobby Price (knee, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

21-day evaluation clock

While no new players started their evaluation clock on Wednesday, wide receiver Quintez Cephus (foot) saw his clock expire and has reverted to season-ending injured reserve.

No practice on Wednesday

WR Josh Reynolds (illness) — New

C Frank Ragnow (foot) — Downgrade from limited last week

G Logan Stenberg (illness) — New

LB Josh Woods (biceps) — New injury

S Kerby Joseph (back) — New injury

S DeShon Elliott (shoulder)

Reynolds and Stenberg are the next in line to fight the injury bug in Allen Park, and how quickly they recover is very much up in the air. We have seen some player return in a day, while other have been unable to recover in time to play in the game.

Ragnow typically gets Wednesdays off as he is fighting through a very painful toe injury that may require surgery after the season. Look for the team to take it slow with him as they are setting him up to be rested for game day.

Woods suffered a bicep injury against the Panthers, and if he is unable to play, it could be a big loss for the Lions' highly-rated special teams.

Joseph injured his back against the Panthers and with the Lions already being light at safety, his absence could be a problem. This could be early week rest, to manage an already banged-up position group, but could also be bad news for the Lions' secondary.

Elliott is considered “day-to-day” per coach Dan Campbell, which is not ideal phrasing for his availability for this week's game. His presence was sorely missed against the Panthers and the Lions are likely exploring replacements beyond Ifeatu Melifonwu if Elliott is forced to miss this week’s contest.

Limited practice

G Kayode Awosika (ankle) — Upgrade

Awosika has not practiced or played in a game in over a month, so getting in some practice time this week is a good sign for his recovery for the final two games of the season. He’s by no means out of the woods yet, but he is stepping in the right direction.

Full practice

FB Jason Cabinda (illness) — Upgrade

Cabinda was sick all last week and did not make the trip to Charlotte, so a return to practice this week is a good sign he is feeling better.

No longer listed with an injury

LT Taylor Decker (elbow)

RG Evan Brown (ankle)

OT Matt Nelson (not injury related)

DT Michael Brockers (illness)

LB Derrick Barnes (knee)

The players in this section no longer have an injury designation that requires them to be placed on the injury report.

Bears injury report

