Christmas has come and gone, New Year’s is around the corner, and that means Championship Weekend is here. Fantasy football is a difficult game, but it really does not get any better than this, where every single yard feels massive and every decision leading up to those yards can be debilitating.

If you have made it this far with us, thanks for your support! Congratulations on still caring about fantasy this late in the season. For many of us, this has felt similar to the Detroit Lions’ own path, where the margin for error is tiny but hope still remains. The Chicago Bears will try to play spoiler, but the hope for real life and fantasy alike is that skill wins out.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Bears bold player predictions?

My answer: The obvious Lions are going to be started, but how about one last vote of confidence for DJ Chark? Ranked outside the top 36 by most experts, Chark has been at least a WR2 option three of the past four weeks and seems to still be preferred to Jameson Williams. There are much worse WR3/flex plays than Chark this week at home.

The only sure-fire Chicago starter is Justin Fields, whose QB1-streak finally snapped last week, though he did torch the Lions a month ago. My not-so-sneaky sleeper pick is Cole Kmet. Experts might have him outside the TE1 range but he is certainly capable of finishing in the top 12, especially given his massive performance against Detroit last time.

Your turn. Who are you looking at this final weekend?