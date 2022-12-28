Share All sharing options for: Lions vs. Bears: Everything you need to know about Week 17

The Detroit Lions will look to pick up the pieces after last week’s debacle against the Carolina Panthers. Detroit blew their opportunity to control their own destiny, but their playoff odds are not completely dead. They’ll likely need to win out in their final two games, which means posting back-to-back divisional wins.

It starts this week against a tricky Chicago Bears team. They may be on a current eight-game losing streak, but they have one of the most dangerous offensive weapons right now in quarterback Justin Fields. Last time the two faced off, Fields ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns. With Detroit coming off a performance in which the Panthers rushed for well over 300 yards, there is an understandable concern in Detroit about this game. But coach Dan Campbell is well aware of the challenge ahead of him.

“They’ve got a good plan over there, what they do, and this quarterback can run,” Campbell said Monday. “We know exactly what he is, he’s dangerous. We know everything starts with the run game with them, and so we have to improve our area. Like, we have to improve every little thing, all the details that got us to this point in the first place that got us to this week. We have to get back to the basics, and we’re going to get back to the basics.”

The good news for Detroit is that the Bears also have one of the worst defenses in the league. They rank 31st in points allowed (Lions are 32nd) and 32nd in DVOA. Detroit will counter with the No. 5 scoring offense which ranks sixth in overall DVOA.

In other words, we could have a shootout on our hands this Sunday. It’s no surprise that this game’s over/under is set at 52—the highest of Week 17.

