‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 17 expert picks: Cowboys at Titans

The NFL is opening Week 17 with a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans, with both teams still in a race to win their division... though that scenario has complicated things a bit for this game.

The Cowboys, fresh off a win over the NFC East-leading Eagles, are still in the hunt for the division, even though it is a difficult path. Basically, the Cowboys need to win out, while also needing the Eagles to lose out, in order to take the division. So look for Dallas to come into this week’s game ready to go.

Meanwhile, the Titans are in a spot where this game is essentially meaningless. All of Tennessee’s hopes for the postseason will come down to their Week 18 game with the Jaguars, as both teams are sitting at 7-8, and are atop of the AFC South. For the Jaguars they could still have a chance at a wild card spot even if they lose in Week 18, but for the Titans, their fate remains unchanged regardless of the outcome against the Cowboys.

So, while they won’t come out and publically say that they are resting their starters, the Titans sure look like they’re playing it safe with their most important players and have ruled out a boatload of them:

Ruled OUT for the #Titans vs Cowboys:



QB Ryan Tannehill

DL Jeffery Simmons

T Nicholas Petit-Frere

S Amani Hooker

OLB Bud Dupree

LB Zach Cunningham

LB Dylan Cole

DB Josh Thompson



DOUBTFUL:

RB Derrick Henry

CB Kristian Fulton

OLB Denico Autry — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 28, 2022

In fact, not only has quarterback Ryan Tannehill already been ruled out, but his backup, rookie Malik Willis is also being held out of the starting lineup, and the team is turning to former Lions practice squader Josh Dobbs, who they claimed just eight days ago! This would be Dobbs—a six-year veteran—first career start in the NFL.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are currently favoring the Cowboys by double digits

Here is who our staff is picking for this Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”.

Date: Thursday, December 29, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.