The Detroit Lions (7-8) are preparing to take on the Chicago Bears (3-12) in Week 17 and they got some good news on Thursday, as they were able to return four players to practice, including starting safety Kerby Joseph and starting wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

No practice on Thursday

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

G Kayode Awosika (ankle) — Downgraded after limited practice on Wednesday

S DeShon Elliott (shoulder)

Ragnow has been getting longer rest periods during the week as the season has worn on, and the team manages his foot injury. On the surface, this looks like a typical week, but there is always going to be a mild level of concern until he returns to the practice field on Friday.

Awosika returned to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time in four weeks but after practice, he was seen wearing a protective walking boot, which raised some concerns. Now, with a downgrade to no practice on Thursday and it’s not a great sign for his availability moving forward.

Elliott was called “day-to-day” by coach Dan Campbell on Wednesday, but after two days of not practicing, it’s not looking good for his chances of suiting up versus the Bears this weekend.

Limited practice

G Logan Stenberg (illness) — Upgraded

LB Josh Woods (biceps) — Upgraded

S Kerby Joseph (back) — Upgraded

Stenberg was able to get back to practice after getting a day off to work through his illness, but as we have seen over the past month, a return is not guaranteed at this point just yet.

Woods return to practice is an encouraging sign for the Lions special teams unit, which has been playing at a high level under his leadership as their captain.

Joseph's return to practice is a very significant turn of events. With Elliott’s status already in doubt, the Lions will need some stability at the safety position, and the rookie may be the only player on the roster capable of providing that.

Full practice

WR Josh Reynolds (illness) — Upgraded

FB Jason Cabinda (illness)

Reynolds, like Stenberg, was able to work through his illness on Thursday. A full practice is a great sign Reynolds is on track to play.

Cabinda continues to trend toward returning to the lineup this weekend.

