NFL Week 17 TV distribution map: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions will be fighting for their playoff lives on Sunday, as they essentially find themselves with a two-game play-in for the postseason—although even if they win both of their remaining games, there’s no guarantee there will be a spot for them waiting.

First up is the Chicago Bears, a team the Lions very narrowly beat back in the middle of November at Soldier Field. This time, the Lions will be hosting the Bears—who are a beat-up team on an eight-game losing streak.

There’s a lot on the line for Detroit, who is trying to shake off one of their worst performances of the year from last week. If Detroit takes care of business and beats the Bears, their playoff odds will go from 24 percent to 32 percent (per FiveThirtyEight). But if they continue to slip and drop the Week 17 game, their playoff hopes will plummet all the way to two percent.

So where will this game be playing as the local contest on FOX? Pretty much the entire midwest of the country. Here’s a look at the TV distribution of games for Week 17 on FOX, courtesy of the folks over at 506Sports.com.

For Lions fans, there will be a lot of scoreboard watching for playoff scenarios. Unfortunately, those in the local Detroit area won’t get to watch Browns vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET on FOX) or Jets vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET).

However, over on CBS they’ll get Colts vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET) during the early games—so they can flip over during commercials of the Lions game. And for the late game—just like most of the country—Packers vs. Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET) will be playing on CBS in a critical game for Green Bay.

For maps on all of Week 17’s games, head to 506Sports.com.