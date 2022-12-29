The Detroit Lions have shuffled through backup and third-string quarterbacks all season. After failing to bring back David Blough as their primary backup, the Lions have added Nate Sudfeld, re-signed (and subsequently lost) Tim Boyle, signed (and lost) Joshua Dobbs and most recently brought back Steven Montez. This shuffling hasn’t been particularly notable this year, as Jared Goff has (knock on wood) remained relatively healthy all year.

However, it’s notable now because Dobbs—whom was poached off the Lions practice squad last week by the Tennessee Titans—is already in line to make a start on Thursday night for the Tennessee Titans with Ryan Tannehill still injured and rookie Malik Willis struggling in his last start.

Dobbs was only in Detroit for about two weeks before the Titans signed him, but he was interestingly elevated from the practice squad for one game—although he would later be declared inactive for that contest.

Despite being a 2017 fourth-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dobbs has never made an NFL start in his career, hopping from two stops at Pittsburgh to Jacksonville and Cleveland before landing with the Lions and Titans this year.

Though it should be a special moment for the journeyman quarterback on Thursday night, there isn’t all that much on the line for the Titans against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. No matter the result of Thursday’s game, the Titans will be playing for the AFC South title next week when they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.