Detroit Lions marathon podcast: Glover Quin talks coaching, Dan Miller joins the show

With November officially behind us, our charity campaign to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association and the Crisis Text Line has ended. Of course, you can give to those worthy causes at any point in the year, but it’s worth taking another moment to share my appreciation for everyone who supported our campaign throughout the month that helped us raise over $27,000 or the charities. I’m constantly in awe of Detroit Lions fans’ giving spirit.
In a small way to give back to our awesome community, we held a 15-hour live-streaming show full of Lions talk and great guests on Tuesday to keep you entertained. Because it’s a hard ask to watch all 15 hours of it, we ended up splitting the audio from the event into two “best of” episodes for our podcast feed.
On Thursday, Part 1 dropped, featuring interviews with Dave Birkett, Lomas Brown, Kyle Meinke, Chris Burke, and Dane Brugler. You can find that episode here.
Now we are dropping Part 2 today. Here’s what you can expect from this MEGA-episode:
- Ben Raven from MLive (2:00) talks about why he liked the third-and-1 call and how different the Detroit Lions culture is from when he started on the beat.
- Kent Lee Platte (21:30) of Pro Football Network (and formerly Pride of Detroit) talks 2023 NFL Draft, top quarterback prospects, and deeper Day 1 and 2 prospects.
- Former Lions safety Glover Quin (44:00) talks about the impact of mid-season coaching changes, and answers whether he would consider a coaching career in the NFL.
- Colton Pouncy of The Athletic (1:07:40) talks about his first year on the Lions beat, whether he believes the team is truly headed in the right direction, and breaks down his latest mock draft with Nick Baumgardner.
- Detroit Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller (1:27:30) talks about being on video in the radio booth now, cramped announcer booths, his favorite radio calls, and the progress the Lions have made thus far.
Make sure you never miss a minute of our audio content by following us on any of these podcasting platforms: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us.
Loading comments...