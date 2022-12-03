Detroit Lions marathon podcast: Glover Quin talks coaching, Dan Miller joins the show

With November officially behind us, our charity campaign to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association and the Crisis Text Line has ended. Of course, you can give to those worthy causes at any point in the year, but it’s worth taking another moment to share my appreciation for everyone who supported our campaign throughout the month that helped us raise over $27,000 or the charities. I’m constantly in awe of Detroit Lions fans’ giving spirit.

In a small way to give back to our awesome community, we held a 15-hour live-streaming show full of Lions talk and great guests on Tuesday to keep you entertained. Because it’s a hard ask to watch all 15 hours of it, we ended up splitting the audio from the event into two “best of” episodes for our podcast feed.

On Thursday, Part 1 dropped, featuring interviews with Dave Birkett, Lomas Brown, Kyle Meinke, Chris Burke, and Dane Brugler. You can find that episode here.

Now we are dropping Part 2 today. Here’s what you can expect from this MEGA-episode:

Make sure you never miss a minute of our audio content by following us on any of these podcasting platforms: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us.