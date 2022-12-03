Watch live: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Madden 23 simulation

The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against each other on Sunday, but before the two have the chance the virtual Lions and virtual Jaguars will clash on a simulated game of Madden 23.

“Who cares?” is your likely response. To which I will reply, “I think you meant to say, ‘I don’t care,’ because we get a couple hundred live viewers of this thing per week. If I were you, I wouldn’t assume that everyone shares the same viewpoint as you. In fact, that’s what makes life beautiful: we all have different perspectives and different likes and dislikes. So next time you don’t like something, feel free to respond ‘I don’t care’ or even better, just keep those rude thoughts inside.

But if you earnestly want to know who cares, come join us on the Pride of Detroit Twitch page, where we’ll set the lineups of each team as close to the ones in real life, and have the two teams face off computer vs. computer. All the while, I’ll be providing live commentary and will be answering any and all of your Detroit Lions questions. I know it sounds strange, but dumb things like this happen, and people seem to like it.

So we’re not going to stop.

Because of the USMNT World Cup soccer match at 10 a.m. ET, our Madden simulation will begin later than our normal time of 10:30 a.m. ET. For now, we’re scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

What: Lions vs. Jaguars Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, December 3 — 123:0 p.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)