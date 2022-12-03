The NFL’s annual My Cause My Cleats charity fundraising campaign is in full swing, and just like last year there are many Detroit Lions participating. Players wear customized shoes they have designed for them to raise awareness for a charitable cause of their choice, and then the game-worn cleats are auctioned off to raise funds for that cause. From the league’s campaign web page, here are the 24 players on the Detroit Lions participating and their designated causes:

2022 My Cause My Cleats Player Cause/Organization Player Cause/Organization Maurice Alexander Florida City Razorbacks Alex Anzalone International Justice Mission Kayode Awosika Gun Violence Derrick Barnes Boys and Girls Club Evan Brown The Big Man Foundation John Cominsky Cominsky Family Foundation Scott Daly National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Obinna Eze F.A.R.M Charles Harris Outdoors Empowered Network Aidan Hutchinson Project InPower Jerry Jacobs National Urban League Tom Kennedy St Jude’s Childrens Hospital Matt Nelson I Know Jack Jeff Okudah Lagos Food Bank Ross Pierschbacher American Diabetes Association Anthony Pittman Family Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M) Bobby Price Touch a Life Academy Frank Ragnow Rags Remembered Foundation Kalif Raymond Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Malcolm Rodriguez American Cancer society Dan Skipper Michigan Heroes Museum Amon-Ra St. Brown Jesse Rees Foundation Tracy Walker National Pancreas Foundation Shane Zylstra Orchards Children Services

On Friday, the team posted a huge gallery of 52 pictures showing the wonderful works of art being worn by the players in Week 13. In addition to those photos, the team posted a video to their official YouTube channel in which the players spoke about the causes they chose:

Ben Raven from MLive has an article featuring short writeups on each of the players’ chosen causes, but it turns out the awareness campaign is even broader across the organization. Expanding the reach of this weekend’s drive for charity awareness, the team has partnered with Comerica Bank for a parallel “Double the Impact” campaign in support of the Pure Heart Foundation. Also, the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders account on Twitter posted a nice thread in which members of the DLC team could say something about causes important to them:

This weekend, we will be recognizing the members of our team and the causes important to them off the field.



Up first: Anna, Make-A-Wish Foundation#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/YSOt51BMTt — Lions Cheerleaders (@DETLionsCheer) December 3, 2022

As pointed out, the cleats in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign are eventually auctioned off for fundraising. You can view the active auctions at any time (not all of them are posted at once) on the official NFL Auction site. Many thanks to the players and other folks in the organization for supporting this effort. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

Speaking of charitable efforts, here’s something the team invites all Lions fans to participate in:

We'll be collecting unwrapped toys at Pride Plaza benefitting @ToysForTots_USA before the next two home games @fordfield! pic.twitter.com/TIU1O471SI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2022

On this week’s episode of the Det Lions Breakdown podcast, our own Erik Schlitt is a one-man gang diving into the upcoming game against Jacksonville.

I actually did not know about these things:

We're out of pregame passes, but check your DMs for a little something to share with him.



Make sure to pick up a first game certificate and stay after the game for the kids postgame Touchdown run! https://t.co/sR8rIO4YF1 pic.twitter.com/RlSYhoxBLX — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2022

Mike Payton from our Pride of Detroit staff answered 5 Questions for the SBNation sister site covering the Jacksonville Jaguars, Big Cat Country.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez remains the @Lions’ No. 1 fan pic.twitter.com/DgPFxhgN34 — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) December 1, 2022

Fox 2 Detroit’s Dan Miller sat down to talk to former longtime (31 years!) color commentator for the Lions Radio Network Jim Brandstatter. While the content of the discussion is Michigan football and not Lions football, it’s a fun blast from the past to hear his voice again. Video for the interview is up on Fox 2’s site.