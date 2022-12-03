 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News JAMO COMIN

Filed under:

Notes: 24 Lions players participating in My Cause My Cleats campaign

Another strong showing by the organization in the NFL’s annual awareness and fundraising drive.

By Andrew Kato
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The NFL’s annual My Cause My Cleats charity fundraising campaign is in full swing, and just like last year there are many Detroit Lions participating. Players wear customized shoes they have designed for them to raise awareness for a charitable cause of their choice, and then the game-worn cleats are auctioned off to raise funds for that cause. From the league’s campaign web page, here are the 24 players on the Detroit Lions participating and their designated causes:

2022 My Cause My Cleats

Player Cause/Organization
Player Cause/Organization
Maurice Alexander Florida City Razorbacks
Alex Anzalone International Justice Mission
Kayode Awosika Gun Violence
Derrick Barnes Boys and Girls Club
Evan Brown The Big Man Foundation
John Cominsky Cominsky Family Foundation
Scott Daly National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Obinna Eze F.A.R.M
Charles Harris Outdoors Empowered Network
Aidan Hutchinson Project InPower
Jerry Jacobs National Urban League
Tom Kennedy St Jude’s Childrens Hospital
Matt Nelson I Know Jack
Jeff Okudah Lagos Food Bank
Ross Pierschbacher American Diabetes Association
Anthony Pittman Family Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M)
Bobby Price Touch a Life Academy
Frank Ragnow Rags Remembered Foundation
Kalif Raymond Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation
Malcolm Rodriguez American Cancer society
Dan Skipper Michigan Heroes Museum
Amon-Ra St. Brown Jesse Rees Foundation
Tracy Walker National Pancreas Foundation
Shane Zylstra Orchards Children Services

On Friday, the team posted a huge gallery of 52 pictures showing the wonderful works of art being worn by the players in Week 13. In addition to those photos, the team posted a video to their official YouTube channel in which the players spoke about the causes they chose:

Ben Raven from MLive has an article featuring short writeups on each of the players’ chosen causes, but it turns out the awareness campaign is even broader across the organization. Expanding the reach of this weekend’s drive for charity awareness, the team has partnered with Comerica Bank for a parallel “Double the Impact” campaign in support of the Pure Heart Foundation. Also, the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders account on Twitter posted a nice thread in which members of the DLC team could say something about causes important to them:

As pointed out, the cleats in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign are eventually auctioned off for fundraising. You can view the active auctions at any time (not all of them are posted at once) on the official NFL Auction site. Many thanks to the players and other folks in the organization for supporting this effort. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

  • Speaking of charitable efforts, here’s something the team invites all Lions fans to participate in:

  • I actually did not know about these things:

  • Fox 2 Detroit’s Dan Miller sat down to talk to former longtime (31 years!) color commentator for the Lions Radio Network Jim Brandstatter. While the content of the discussion is Michigan football and not Lions football, it’s a fun blast from the past to hear his voice again. Video for the interview is up on Fox 2’s site.

  • Keep voting, people—as of December 1, votes on Twitter count!

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...