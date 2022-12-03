The Los Angeles Rams’ season has been a disaster, and it doesn’t appear it will get any better in the final six games of the season.

On Saturday, the team announced that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford had been placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games. Given that LA only has six games left, it’s reasonable to believe that Stafford’s 2022 season is over. Stafford has been dealing with a head and neck injury over the past few weeks that has pushed him into concussion protocol twice and caused numbness in his legs.

This news is obviously relevant to the Detroit Lions, as they still hold the Rams’ 2023 first-round pick from the trade that sent Stafford to Los Angeles and brought Jared Goff to Detroit.

Through 13 weeks in the NFL, the Rams are 3-8 and hold the third overall pick in next year’s draft. Although they have one of the easier schedules remaining in football, they will have to rely on backup John Wolford to lead them over the next month. Wolford started the team’s Week 10 game against the Cardinals, completing 24-of-26 passes for 212 yards in a losing effort against the Cardinals.

In addition to Stafford, the Rams are also currently missing Cooper Kupp (IR), Aaron Donald (ankle sprain), Allen Robinson (IR), and A’Shawn Robinson (IR).

Here’s a look at the Rams’ final six games:

vs. Seahawks

vs. Raiders

at Packers

vs. Broncos

at Chargers

at Seahawks

Obviously, we hope all the best for Matthew Stafford, considering the seriousness of head and neck injuries.