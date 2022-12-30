While sidelined and recovering from a torn ACL, Jameson Williams was taking notes.

The rookie watched the Detroit Lions receiving corps closely.

“I was watching them since like fall camp, even before that — how they train, how they do things like that. I just take certain things from that and add it to my game,” he said on Thursday.

He said he looked to DJ Chark for little tips and techniques, seeing a lot of similarities in their play.

“We have a lot of things in common with the speed, how we run downfield and things like that. (Amon-Ra St. Brown), I like his game too so I took little things from his game,” he said.

They’re not bad role models to have. Praised across the league, St. Brown just became the youngest Lion in franchise history with a 1,000-yard season. He’s also the first and only Lion who tallied 900 yards in each of his first two seasons. His 90.5 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus fourth among all receivers in the league.

It’s been a different story for Chark, whose season was derailed by an ankle injury that required six games off the field. But in the past three games, the deep threat has caught passes that were 51, 48, and 41 yards.

Though he joined his teammates in uniform late, Williams said 2022 has still been a season to remember, which is understandable when your first catch is a 41-yard touchdown.

“It’s my first season in the NFL — something I’ve been looking forward to my whole life and it’s just almost come to an end, this year. It’s been a great time,” he said.

When asked if he had any personal goals for the last two games on 2022, he replied: “Nah, just win.”

And onto the rest of your notes.

More on Williams — the rookie isn’t worried about his lack of reps so far. MLive’s Benjamin Raven has more on how the new No. 9 is staying patient.

Jared Goff on Detroit’s last home game of the season:

The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers pens a great piece on how despite being benched as a captain, Michael Brockers is still choosing to lead and help the defense find itself in the Lions’ big turnaround.

Obviously not as fun to watch after a loss, but here’s the Sights and Sounds from the Carolina Panthers game.

“It was awful last week against the Panthers, but back home against the Bears should get it back on track. The Lions win it behind a strong offensive showing.” CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco is riding with Detroit against the Bears this weekend.