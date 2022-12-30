With two weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are in the thick of the NFC playoff race, and despite the loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16—still have reasonable odds to make the postseason.

At the very least, the next two weeks should be entertaining. After the stretch this organization and its fans had to endure prior to coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes taking the helm, meaningful football in early January sure sounds nice to me. The Lions will host the Chicago Bears in Week 17 for their home finale at Ford Field, before wrapping up the regular season with a trip to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers.

Beyond the next two weeks, this 6-2 run over the last two months has given us a glance and what the core of this football team could potentially become. When you go back and look at the film of the second half of this season, you will see players from both the 2021 and 2022 draft classes making plays. Whether it is rookie safety Kerby Joseph intercepting a pass in the redzone, or second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown going for over 100 yards receiving in a must-win scenario—many of the Lions’ wins this season have come on the backs of their first two draft classes. And as the team matures, it will be interesting to see which personalities assume what leadership roles.

For now, the Lions have established veteran leaders like left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow on offense, and safety Tracy Walker on defense. But as some of the young stars on this team get more experience under their belts, the torch will likely be passed as the team evolves with time.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who will emerge as a team leader in 2023 and beyond?

My answer: My answer may be cheating. And that is only because I think he is already assuming somewhat of a leadership role, despite it only being his second season as a professional. I am talking about one of the best young tackles in football— Lions right tackle Penei Sewell.

If you listen to some of the more respected members of the offensive line community talk about tackles, there are plenty who will tell you that Sewell is already among the elite at the position. He possesses incredible athletic gifts, and plays the game with his heart on his sleeve. He wants to dominate his opponent, and as evidenced by his game-sealing reception in the Lions’ Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings, isn’t afraid of a big moment. To me, Sewell is exactly the kind of player Campbell wants leading this team.

What about you? Who will emerge as a team leader in 2023 and beyond? Let us know in the comments.