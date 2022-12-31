For the first time all season, the Detroit Lions will be sporting their classic throwback uniforms for Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The team’s social media account made it official on Friday night.

The throwback uniforms are just one of the stops the Lions are pulling off for their 2022 home finale. They are also, again, selling standing room only tickets, expecting another near-capacity crowd. Additionally, there will be a halftime show featuring local artist Quinn XCII, and they will be selling a limited-run apparel collaboration with professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Lions Hall of Famer Barry Sanders will also be on hand to present one season ticket holder with a free renewal for next season.

Coach Dan Campbell actually let the uniform news slip during his Tuesday appearance on 97.1 The Ticket’s “Stoney and Jansen with Heather” show this week:

“It feels good to be home. I feel like we’ve been on the road for more than just a couple of weeks, so I think this will be just what the doctor ordered,” Campbell said. “We’ll get back to the basics for us, and we get to come back home with our crowd to finish it out. We’ll be in our throwback unis, so it’s going to be freakin’ outstanding, man.”

If you plan on attending Sunday’s game against the Bears, be sure to show up early, as traffic is expected to be heavier than on a normal game day.