The Detroit Lions are in a must-win situation and find themselves six-point favorites over the Chicago Bears for Sunday’s game. That is the biggest line in the Lions’ favor in three years. If that fact makes you uncomfortable and worried about the game, I understand.

So maybe you need a little humbling in your life to level out the optimism. Well, let me introduce you to our weekly Madden simulations. Every week on Saturday morning, I fire up a game of Madden 23 on our Twitch page, adjust the lineups according to the latest injury reports, and let the computer control the Lions against their upcoming opponent. We let the computer battle the computer, as I provide live commentary.

This is a humbling experience because Madden apparently thinks the Lions are absolute trash. They’ve won three or four total simulations and have been regularly getting blown out as of late, for no particular reason.

But we have fun with it. There are always wacky things that happen in the game, and I also use the time to answer any Lions questions you may have and discuss the upcoming game.

This week, the Lions actually have a chance to win our Madden sim, as they are the higher-rated overall team (76) compared to the Bears (73).

So if you want to join, here’s how:

What: Lions vs. Bears Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, December 31 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)