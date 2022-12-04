Lions vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

While a matchup between the 4-7 Detroit Lions and 4-7 Jacksonville Jaguars may not be must-see TV for many football fans, this game has more intrigue than it looks on the surface. For one, both teams are playing at a higher level than their record suggests. The Lions have won three of four and took the Buffalo Bills to the brink last week. The Jaguars have won two of their last three, and shocked the world with their impressive win over the Ravens last Sunday.

Additionally, there are some individual performances that a national audience may be interested to see in Lions vs. Jaguars. For one, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing out of his mind for the past three weeks, and that all culminated in an unforgettable game-winning drive last week.

On the Lions side, Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut. Detroit’s 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has finally been activated after missing the first three months of the season with a torn ACL. Some considered Williams to be the best receiver in this past year’s draft class, but the knee injury caused him to drop below three other receivers who were taken before him.

Despite the interesting storylines, Lions vs. Jaguars is basically only going to be shown in the local markets. But here are all the ways you can catch the Week 13 matchup.

How to watch Lions vs. Jaguars

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Week 13 TV distribution map: Click here

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket Online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Lions by 1 via DraftKings Sportsbook