Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Detroit Lions (4-7) are at home again in Week 13, readying themselves for a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7).

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 13.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

Jamaal Williams (30)

D’Andre Swift (32)

Justin Jackson (42)

Jason Cabinda (45), FB

Craig Reynolds (46) — ribs, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 14

Wide receiver (6 + 2)

Tight end (3)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell* (82)

Shane Zylstra (84)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 2)

Projected Starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — concussion, passed protocols, no injury designation

— concussion, passed protocols, no injury designation C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, no injury designation

foot, no injury designation RG — Dan Skipper (70)

RT — Penei Sewell (58) — ankle, no injury designation

Reserves

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)

G — Kayode Awosika (74)

G — Logan Stenberg (71)

C — Ross Pierschbacher (66) — elevated from the practice squad for this game

Injured/inactive

RG — Evan Brown (63) — ankle, ruled OUT

— ankle, ruled OUT IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (4)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Michael Brockers (90)

EDGE Rushers (6 + 2)

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Derrick Barnes (55)

Chris Board (49)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Jeff Okudah (1) — concussion, passed protocols, no injury designation

— concussion, passed protocols, no injury designation Jerry Jacobs (39)

Mike Hughes (23)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time

Nickelback (2)

Will Harris (25)

Chase Lucas* (36) — hamstring, no injury designation

Safety (4)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

DeShon Elliott (5)

C.J. Moore (38)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — illness, no injury designation

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Michael Badgley (17)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Jerry Jacobs (39)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

