When the Detroit Lions traded up to draft wide receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they knew what they were getting. An offensive skill player with game-changing speed, but one that they would have to be patient with due to Williams tearing his ACL in January.

Many believed that the plan was for Williams to be back after the bye week in time for the Dallas Cowboys game, but that was a bit optimistic. The Lions have been in a position where they didn’t need to rush him back, and even this week, Dan Campbell has been hesitant to say whether or not the playmaking receiver will play on Sunday. On Monday, he said it would take “a lot” to feel good about playing him against the Jaguars.

On Saturday afternoon, the Lions activated Williams, so it looks like the rookie impressed the coaches enough to likely see some snaps today.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

How much will Jameson Williams play against the Jaguars?

My answer: By all means, the decision to activate Williams speaks volumes and should mean that he will see the field, but I guess there is a chance he’s either scratched or hardly used at all.

I don’t think the Lions would have activated him if he didn’t check all the boxes following his recovery or if they didn’t think he could be utilized and help the team win an important football game.

My guess is Williams will see limited snaps, probably in the 10-20 range, but I’m betting they’ll have the intention of getting him at least a few touches. You know Ben Johnson has been champing at the bit to get the speedster involved in his offense.