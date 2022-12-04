NFL Week 13 expert picks: Lions vs. Jaguars score predictions

The Detroit Lions are coming off a wildly successful November that not many saw coming. After entering the month with a 1-6 record and having just fired one of their positional coaches, the Lions now somehow find themselves amidst playoff talk with a 4-7 record and a healthy roster, to boot. Sure, we’re talking probabilities edging close to single digits, but the future—both immediate and distant—seems bright.
That can be said for the Lions’ Week 13 opponent, though, too. The Jacksonville Jaguars share Detroit’s 4-7 and sense of optimism. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is at the top of his professional game, and the toxic culture left from Urban Meyer has been completely eradicated by respected head coach Doug Pederson.
Sunday’s matchup between the two oddly optimistic teams figures to be a good one, which is why the betting line has shifted from Lions -1 to Jaguars -1 back to Lions -1 all week.
But who do we think is going to win this week? Check out our expert picks and prediction!
Note: Yours truly was late in sending prediction requests to the staff, so that’s why many score predictions are missing. Winner predictions are taken from our Week 13 picks, which you can view here.
Kellie Rowe (9-2): Lions win
Jerry Mallory (7-4): 31-20 Lions
Hamza Baccouche (7-4): 28-27 Lions
Ryan Mathews (6-5): 31-28 Lions
Morgan Cannon (6-5): 34-27 Lions
Kyle Yost (6-5): Lions win
Jeremy Reisman (6-5): 34-30 Lions
John Whiticar (6-5): Lions win
Erik Schlitt (6-5): 31-30 Lions
Mike Payton (5-6): 38-35 Lions
Alex Reno (4-7): 30-27 Lions
Chris Perfett (0-0-11): 27-27 Tie
Now it’s time for you to make your pick. Vote in the poll below and share your score predictions in the comment section below.
Poll
Who wins?
-
0%
Lions
-
0%
Jaguars
Loading comments...