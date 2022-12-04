The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions made a few roster moves this week, signing EDGE James Houston to the active roster on Monday, activating Jameson Williams from the reserve/NFI list, and activating Romeo Okwara from the reserve/PUP list. In corresponding moves, the Lions placed Julian Okwara and Charles Harris on injured reserve. Additionally, center Ross Pierschbacher was elevated from the practice squad for this game, bringing the game-day roster up to 54 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 54 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare six inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

RG Evan Brown (ankle) — Ruled OUT on Friday

OG Logan Stenberg

WR Tom Kennedy

DT Michael Brockers

EDGE Romeo Okwara

CB Amani Oriwariye

Brown is the only Lions starter inactive today as they are the healthiest they’ve been in quite some time. Dan Skipper is expected to replace him at right guard in the starting lineup.

Stenberg can’t play center so, he will sit in favor of Pierschbacher this week.

Kennedy sits as Jameson Williams is active for his NFL debut.

Brockers continues to be a healthy scratch, as his position appears to be relegated to a behind-the-scenes leadership role.

Okwara’s evaluation clock was close to expiring (two days remaining), which is why he was activated, but he isn’t quite ready to take the field.

Oruwariye’s lack of special teams contributions is likely why he will sit in favor of rookie Chase Lucas.

Jaguars inactives: