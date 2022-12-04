Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars first half open thread

First-round pick Jameson Williams will make his NFL debut on Sunday, and if that isn’t enough to get you excited for Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, then I don’t know what to say to you. Williams’ debut has been one of the most anticipated events in Lions fandom since the moment general manager Brad Holmes made the bold move to jump 20 spots in the first round to draft him.

Of course, there’s much more to this game than Williams’ debut—which figures to only be a dozen snaps or so. The Lions (4-7) and Jaguars (4-7) are both playing the best football they’ve played all year, and both are clinging to long-shot playoff odds. There’s nothing wrong with dreaming, but to whichever team loses on Sunday, even the most optimistic of fans will have a tough time rationalizing a late playoff run.

Enjoy the first two quarters of the game right here and chat in the comment section with your fellow Lions fans. A different post will go up at halftime for the final two quarters of the game.

Go Lions!