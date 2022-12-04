Lions vs. Jaguars live score updates, injury news, highlights, drive analysis

The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars face off on Sunday in a game in which both teams are attempting to prove their recent success is more than a blip on the radar. The Lions are riding a 3-1 record in their last four games, while the Jaguars are 2-1 in their last three and are coming off a dramatic game-winning drive by Trevor Lawrence over the impressive Baltimore Ravens.

And while playoff odds remain extremely long for both teams, Lions fans will be treated to something a little extra on Sunday. First-round wide receiver Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut after spending the last 11 months rehabbing from a torn ACL. It’s unclear how much the rookie will play, but even a glimpse of him on the field is going to get Lions fans moving.

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, but if you can’t watch it this week, be sure to stick right here. We’ll be providing score updates, highlights of the best plays and any injury news that may break during the game. Simply stick on this page, refresh the page throughout the day, and enjoy!

We’ll see you all at kickoff.

First quarter

The Lions won the toss and deferred, leaving the defense to take the field first. They wouldn’t stay there for long, as safety DeShon Elliott jarred the ball loose from Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, and Alex Anzalone recovered at the Jaguars 38-yard line.

The Lions offense only needed seven games to turn that turnover into six points. The key play came on third-and-7, when Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a ridiculous tip-drill pass, putting the Lions all the way down to the 1-yard line.

Somehow St Brown was able to see this one in!

Hot potato pic.twitter.com/hrEL6dBjnK — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 4, 2022

From there, Jamaal Williams did what he always does: punch it in for his 14th touchdown on the season. 7-0 Lions.

The Jaguars quickly responded, though. Trevor Lawrence dropped a perfect pass to Christian Kirk for a 37-yard gain over DeShon Elliott. The Jaguars then picked up a fourth-and-1 with a jet sweep to Jamal Agnew. But the Jaguars stalled in the red zone after Zay Jones dropped a third-down conversion. Former Lions kicker Riley Patterson made it from 31 yards to make it 7-3 Lions.

Detroit’s offense dinked and dunked their way to midfield with first down pickups from St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. But once they got there, Goff uncorked a 41-yard bomb to DJ Chark to get the Lions into the red zone.

Two plays later, the Lions found paydirt again, this time via an 11-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown. 14-3 Lions.

The Jaguars were able to drive to midfield, but on a third-and-4, they tried to catch the Lions off-guard with a draw play. John Cominsky had it stopped after a 1-yard gain, and the Jaguars punted.

Detroit would take over at their own 15-yard line. A couple of nice runs from Jamaal Williams moved Detroit 18 yards before the clock turned over into the second quarter.

Second quarter

Detroit opened up with a swing pass to D’Andre Swift that earned 24 yards and put them into Jaguars territory for the third time already. Detroit’s drive stalled, though, after Justin Jackson dropped what would’ve been a big play on second down, and an unblocked blitzer caused a throwaway on third down. Michael Badgley nailed a 45-yarder to make it 17-3 Lions.

Detroit’s defense forced a quick three-and-out thanks to a John Cominsky pass batt down on third-and-7, and the Lions offense took over at their own 30-yard line.

Jared Goff opened with a 19-yard strike to Chark. Detroit converted on a third-and-1 with a nice play to Reynolds, pushing them near field goal position. But on the subsequent third down, Goff avoided a sack, then took a sack. Badgley nailed a 47-yard field goal to make it a three-score game. 20-3 Lions.

The Jaguars offense went back to business after a bit 25-yard pickup on a third-and-7 from midfield. Detroit sent some heat, leaving Kerby Joseph one-on-one with Kirk, who beat him by a few steps. On yet another third and long, the Lions sent the blitz again, this time the pressure got there and forced a throw-away from Lawrence. Patterson would make the 41-yard kick to pull the game back to 20-6 Lions.