 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

12 most impressive stats from Detroit Lions’ dominant offensive performance vs. Jaguars

The Lions made their mark on the record books after their dominant Week 13 performance against the Jaguars.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions offense did not punt a single time against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In fact, they would have scored on every single offensive drive had they not kneeled down on their final possession to milk the rest of the clock in their 40-14 win on Sunday.

There are about a million different ways to represent just how dominant of a performance it was from Jared Goff and company. So let’s just run down a dozen jaw-dropping stats from the Lions’ performance, and relate them to historical performance from both this franchise and specific players.

For one, the Lions scored on their first eight possessions of the game. Stats like that are hard to track in history, but according to NFL Research, the Lions hadn’t scored on their first SIX possessions since at least 1993.

Here’s some other stats from Detroit’s dominant performance against the Jaguars:

  • This is the first time the Lions haven’t punted in a home game since 1971, according to the Lions PR.
  • Jared Goff’s completion percentage of 75.6% is the 11th highest of his career and the third highest in a game in which he attempted 40+ passes.
  • Goff’s 340 passing yards is the second most he’s ever thrown in a Lions jersey.
  • DJ Chark’s 98 receiving yards is the fifth highest of his career, and highest since 2020.
  • No team has put up 30 points in a game more often this year than the Lions:
  • The Lions are one 30-point game away from tying a franchise record with the 2011 team. Five games left.
  • Jamaal Williams now has as many rushing touchdowns this season as Barry Sanders had in his best career season:
  • The Lions went 8-for-12 on third down—a 66.7 percent conversion rate—which is fifth best all time (since 1940). The last time they had a higher conversion rate was in 2013, when they converted 75 percent of third downs in their Thanksgiving beatdown of the Packers.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown is literally the best receiver in the NFL on third downs:

In This Stream

NFL Week 13 Lions vs. Jaguars: Preview, latest news, predictions, analysis

View all 33 stories

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...