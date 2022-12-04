The Detroit Lions offense did not punt a single time against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In fact, they would have scored on every single offensive drive had they not kneeled down on their final possession to milk the rest of the clock in their 40-14 win on Sunday.

There are about a million different ways to represent just how dominant of a performance it was from Jared Goff and company. So let’s just run down a dozen jaw-dropping stats from the Lions’ performance, and relate them to historical performance from both this franchise and specific players.

For one, the Lions scored on their first eight possessions of the game. Stats like that are hard to track in history, but according to NFL Research, the Lions hadn’t scored on their first SIX possessions since at least 1993.

Here’s some other stats from Detroit’s dominant performance against the Jaguars:

This is the first time the Lions haven’t punted in a home game since 1971, according to the Lions PR.

Jared Goff’s completion percentage of 75.6% is the 11th highest of his career and the third highest in a game in which he attempted 40+ passes.

Goff’s 340 passing yards is the second most he’s ever thrown in a Lions jersey.

DJ Chark’s 98 receiving yards is the fifth highest of his career, and highest since 2020.

No team has put up 30 points in a game more often this year than the Lions:

Most games this season with 30+ points:



6 – Detroit Lions

5 – Seattle Seahawks

5 – Miami Dolphins

5 – Kansas City Chiefs

5 – Buffalo Bills#NFL | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/rXLMI0JByJ — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) December 4, 2022

The Lions are one 30-point game away from tying a franchise record with the 2011 team. Five games left.

The @Lions have topped 30 points for the 6th time this season, tied with the 1952 Lions for the 2nd-most 30-point games Detroit has had in a season. The record belongs to the 2011 Lions (7).



Detroit has also scored 25+ points in 4-straight games for the first time since 2012. pic.twitter.com/jFdzOaGUWt — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 4, 2022

Jamaal Williams now has as many rushing touchdowns this season as Barry Sanders had in his best career season:

.@Lions RB @jswaggdaddy rushes for his 14th TD of the season, tying @BarrySanders (1989) for the 2nd-most rushing TDs in a season in team history.



He now has 8 TDs from 1-yard out in 2022, passing Billy Sims (7; 1980) for the most TDs from the goal-line in a season by a Lion. pic.twitter.com/13dumdTKOY — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 4, 2022

The Lions went 8-for-12 on third down—a 66.7 percent conversion rate—which is fifth best all time (since 1940). The last time they had a higher conversion rate was in 2013, when they converted 75 percent of third downs in their Thanksgiving beatdown of the Packers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is literally the best receiver in the NFL on third downs:

Amon-Ra St. Brown converted on all 4 of his third down targets in the Lions' 40-14 victory over the Jaguars, gaining 53 yards on 9 routes.



St. Brown has gained a first down on a league-high 18.2% of his third down routes this season (min. 50 routes).#JAXvsDET | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/8lwYAgOOpq — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 4, 2022