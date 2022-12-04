‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Colts at Cowboys

It looks like an obvious outcome in this “Sunday Night Football” matchup, but anything can happen on prime time.

The Dallas Cowboys are following up their 2021 campaign in style, notching themselves a 8-3 record and a likely berth in the playoffs. The Cowboys have looked like one of the more impressive teams in the NFC, but thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles riding high, the Cowboys are merely in line for a Wild Card spot. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott form a formidable rushing attack, and even with the passing attack under Dak Prescott not at full strength, the offense is deadly. Yet perhaps the focal point of the Cowboys is their defense, ranked first in DVOA, thanks largely to Micah Parsons turning into a nightmare for opposing offenses. If the Cowboys want to win their division, they will at least need to win out, and tonight’s opponent could be a good one to start against.

It has been an eventful season for the Colts. After starting the year with a tie against the Houston Texans, the Colts achieved a respectable and numerically satisfying record of 3-2-1. However, the wheels quickly fell off, and the Colts have won just a single game since. That win came in interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s debut, but the luster of that day has worn off. The Colts have dropped back-to-back games after their Week 10 win, and the road ahead seems bleak. While they have a bye following this game, a 4-7-1 record is likely too much to overcome in a competitive AFC.

That being said, this is “Sunday Night Football”—miracles can happen. The Cowboys are not without flaw, but will the Colts be the team to exploit them?

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium—Arlington, TX

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com