‘Monday Night Football’ Week 13 expert picks: Saints at Buccaneers

The NFL closes out Week 13 with an NFC South battle between the 4-8 New Orleans Saints and the division-leading 5-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s right folks, settle in for the tightest division race in the NFL, where all four teams are separated by just a game and a half (because they all have losing records).

The Saints offense has been struggling with Andy Dalton under center and New Orleans skills players have seen their production dip because of it. Alvin Kamara has failed to rush for more than 42 yards in the last four games and hasn’t broken 100 all-purpose yards since October. Rookie Chris Olave has flashed this season, but over the last five games, he only has one 100+ yards receiving output and only one receiving touchdown, both of which came against a depleted Rams team two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers haven’t been lighting the world on fire either, but Tom Brady has been leaning on the talent around him. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is coming off a game where he had 12 receptions, 110 receiving yards, and one touchdown, and figures to be a prominent target once again.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Buccaneers by just over a field goal and the majority of the POD staff agrees, taking Tampa Bay on the moneyline and are willing to give up the points.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Date: Monday, December 5, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium

TV: ESPN, ESPN2 (Manning Cast)

ESPN Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

The Manning Cast: Peyton and Eli Manning plus special guests

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.