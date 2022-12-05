The Detroit Lions are playing their best football, and it’s okay to believe

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told his team on Sunday that they are now 1-0 in a “six game season.” Following a rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars, positivity and excitement is brimming as the Lions return to the win column, building upon a series of past wins that have seen them claw back into playoff consideration—all without sacrificing the top draft pick thanks to the cratering Los Angeles Rams.

We talk about it all on the latest Pride Of Detroit PODcast. The offense showed up big time for the Lions, never punting, even on a day when Jameson Williams was slated to make his debut. DJ Chark’s performance against his past team, the continuing Pro Bowl campaign of Amon-Ra St. Brown; we discuss it all. And yes, even though Sunday didn’t give any help for the Lions in their hunt for playoff fame, we discuss those possibilities and continue to get drunk on (reasonable) blue kool-aid.

As the Lions enter December, they’re playing exciting, meaningful football, and that’s a celebration if nothing else. Join us for the ride as we continue to cover the team as they enter the home stretch and try to make the best of five more games.

