According to a tweet from Broncos reporter Mike Klis, the Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad.

The Lions were in need of a third-string quarterback ever since the Chicago Bears signed Tim Boyle from their practice squad last week.

Dobbs is a 2017 fourth-round pick who has jumped from the Steelers to the Jaguars, back to the Steelers, and most recently spent this season with the Cleveland Browns. Dobbs was waived a week ago after Deshaun Watson was reinstated from his suspension.

Despite being in the NFL for nearly six full seasons, Dobbs has never started an NFL game. He has made six game appearances, going 10-for-17 for 45 yards and an interception.

Dobbs was the starter for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2015 and 2016. There he was the definition of a dual-threat quarterback. In his senior season, he threw for 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for 831 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.

With excellent speed and elite athleticism, Dobbs can—at the very least—give Detroit a nice scout team mobile quarterback who can prepare them for remaining games against mobile quarterbacks, like their Week 17 matchup against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

As of this publishing, the Lions have not yet confirmed the signing, but Dobbs did officially visit the team late last week.

This year, the Lions have shuffled their backup quarterback situation all year. Their two backups entering training camp—Boyle and David Blough—both now reside with NFC North rivals (Bears and Vikings, respectively). Meanwhile, the team’s new backup, Nate Sudfeld, got his first taste of NFL action on Sunday with a couple of victory formation kneel downs.