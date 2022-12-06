Lions vs. Jaguars best radio calls, highlights

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions thumped the Jacksonville Jaguars in a way that team hadn’t been dominated all season. A 40-14 dominating performance was an entertaining bout from start to finish for Lions fans, as the team refused to take their foot off the gas—scoring on all eight of their non-victory formation possessions.

Only one thing can elevate a re-watch of that game, and that is viewing the highlights of that game with Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller narrating the action. Thankfully, it has become a tradition in 2022 for the Lions to post Miller’s best calls—along with video—after Lions victories.

So on Monday night, the fifth installment of “Calls of the Game” dropped, and it did not disappoint.

We get Miller in action starting on just the second snap from scrimmage, as we watch Lions safety DeShon Elliott rip the ball from the hands of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

“Ball came out!” Miller exclaims. “Free on the ground! There is a pile and somebody’s got it at the bottom!”

The compilation also features great calls of D’Andre Swift’s touchdown run, James Houston’s sack, and both of Amon-Ra St. Brown’s touchdowns. Check it out.

If this has you craving more Dan Miller content, you can see the best of his Lions calls from the Giants game, Packers game, Bears game and Commanders game in the linked text here. As always, a special thanks to Miller and his crew for elevating our entertainment on game days.