Amon-Ra St. Brown is on the verge of superstardom, if he isn’t there already. If there was any doubt that his rookie season may have been a fluke, St. Brown has quickly put that to bed with a 2022 season that has nearly eclipsed his first-year production with five more games to go.

Through 13 weeks, St. Brown is eighth in the league in catches (76), 14th in yards (830), t-ninth in receiving touchdowns (6), and t-second in PFF grade (90.7). And that’s despite missing a game with an ankle sprain (and being limited for a few weeks) and being pulled in the first quarter against the Patriots due to concussion protocol.

On Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Brown was the centerpiece of the Detroit Lions’ offensive game plan. The result: he pulled in 11 of 12 targets for 111 yards and two scores. He was Football Outsiders’ best receiver of Week 13 per their DYAR statistic. Here’s what they had to say about his performance:

Though his longest catch gained only 15 yards, nine of them picked up first downs, and he added a 10th first down on a 5-yard DPI.

It’s one thing to read a bunch of statistics about St. Brown’s performance—like that he has converted third downs on 18.2 percent of his routes, an NFL high. It’s another to actually watch him work his magic on the field.

Working in accordance with The 33rd Team, St. Brown broke down his own film on his two touchdowns against the Jaguars. It’s a fun peek into what the star receiver was thinking on each play and the attention to detail in his game. Check it out:

Our guy @amonra_stbrown went off for two TDs against the Jaguars ☀️☀️



1️⃣4️⃣ breaks down exactly what happened on his pair of tuddys #OnePride | #Lions pic.twitter.com/Mvj9Nax98E — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 6, 2022

If you’re hankering for some Lions film breakdown, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News always does a fantastic job. This week, he took a look at the key plays from each of Detroit’s eight scoring drives.

Tuesday is the Lions’ day off, which means many players spend the day being active in the community. This week, they took some lucky students to see “Black Panther 2”

Jason Cabinda rewarded students from several different Detroit schools for things like attendance and improved behavior by taking them to see the Black Panther 2 today.

He was also joined by teammates Jamaal Williams, Brock Wright and Tom Kennedy. #Lions | @A4C_ATHLETES pic.twitter.com/vj8hvTjr6p — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) December 6, 2022

Jamaal Williams also did this:

Jamaal Williams is about to become the king of TikTok.



Williams went and saw Black Panther 2 with local Detroit students and performed a dance with them after. — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) December 6, 2022

In his weekly mailbag, Kyle Meinke tackled Detroit’s sudden and drastic defensive turnaround and, of course, quarterback talk.

We all know the Lions offensive line is good. But here are a couple of near-NSFW highlights from the unit against the Jaguars:

Jonah Jackson snatching DL x 4 + torquing another off his feet pic.twitter.com/8SBDYtv3Fr — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 6, 2022

Teach tape 'Ace' block from Jackson/Ragnow. Body blows matter (watch Jackson after the play) pic.twitter.com/siOTjETpNd — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 6, 2022