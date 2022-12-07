Lions vs. Vikings: Everything you need to know for Week 14

Share All sharing options for: Lions vs. Vikings: Everything you need to know for Week 14

For a few years now, all Detroit Lions fans have wanted is meaningful games in December. Well, now you have two in a row.

After the Lions’ thorough dismantling of the Jacksonville Jaguars, they are now winners of four of their last five games and sit at a remarkable 5-7 record following a 1-6 start. Their playoff hopes are still very much alive, with just two teams between them and the NFC’s final Wild Card spot.

However, the odds are still pretty stacked against them, despite a somewhat favorable schedule ahead.

But before the Lions start talking about the playoffs, they have a big test ahead of them this week. The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 and on the verge of clinching the NFC North. Every single week, it seems like the Vikings ride on the thin margin between win and loss, yet they’re somehow 9-0 in one-score games this year.

Perhaps it’s that instability—matched with Detroit’s recent surge—that has the Lions as surprising 2.5-point favorites in this matchup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, Lions coach Dan Campbell, is underestimating his NFC North rival.

“They’re still winning, so I would say it’s a better version of what they were because they’ve continued to win,” Campbell said. “This is a winning team. They find ways to win, that’s what they do. And those are the hard teams because they’ve done it against multiple opponents different ways. Special teams, offense, defense, they’re finding ways to win.”

Can the Lions continue to win, too? Check out our storystream for all of our pre and post-game coverage.