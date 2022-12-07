When the betting lines opened for the Week 14 matchup between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions, the Vikings were understandably the road favorite by a point or two. However, that line has dramatically shifted in the first couple days of the week. Not only are the Lions now the favorite in the game, but as of Wednesday morning, they were 2.5-point favorites.

Whenever there’s a shift in betting lines, it is driven by the bettors themselves. This huge shift is a reflection of an imbalanced amount of money being bet on the Lions.

The question is: why? Why are bettors throwing the bag at the Lions this week? Are there legitimate reasons to back the Lions this week, or is this an overreaction to Detroit’s recent string of success? Are the Vikings being overlooked and undervalued just because of the thin margin of error they live by every week? Or is their record nowhere near reflective of the team’s true talent level?

That’s one of our main topics on this week’s Midweek Mailbag podcast, in which myself (Jeremy Reisman) and Erik Schlitt answer your questions live on our Twitch channel.

Here are other topics we tackle on this week’s episode:

Are the Lions truly in danger of losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson this upcoming offseason (8:20), and what would the Lions’ plan be to replace him?

What will Jameson Williams’ role be for the rest of the year? (15:25)

What does DJ Chark have to do to warrant a re-signing in 2023? (18:35)

Should the Lions take a defensive player first in the 2023 NFL Draft, then consider drafting a quarterback later? (23:45)

Is Jared Goff back in the discussion of being the Lions’ quarterback of the future? (29:50)

