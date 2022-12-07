Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Detroit Lions have been awarded yet another NFC Player of the Week honor. Lions kicker Michael Badgley has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After being jinxed on Thanksgiving, Badgley rebounded nicely in Week 13, making all four of his field goals and all four of his extra point attempts en route to Detroit’s 40-14 blowout victory. Badgley’s four field goals came from 44, 45, 47 and 38 yards, too, so they all weren’t gimmes.

Since becoming the Lions kicker in Week 5, Badgley has been very reliable for Detroit. In those eight games, Badgley is 11-of-12 on field goals and 18-of-18 on extra points. If you include the perfect 4-of-4 Badgley went for the Chicago Bears earlier in the season, Badgley’s accuracy for the year is 93.8 percent, the third highest in the NFL right now.

The Lions have now won Player of the Week honors in all three phases of the game. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown won NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his game against the Commanders. Safety Kerby Joseph and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson won Defensive Player of the Week in Weeks 9 and 11, respectively. Believe it or not, the Lions did that last year, too (Jared Goff, Tracy Walker and Riley Patterson).

Per the Lions PR team, Badgley is just the fifth player to convert at least four field goals and four extra points in a single game. I guess he owes a bit of an assist to Detroit’s outstanding offensive performance.