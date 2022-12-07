The 1970s music scene was marked with peace, love and hope. The tumultuous times of the Vietnam War were winding down, and the world was hoping for better times. Today’s song was a lovely ballad that gave a glimpse of a budding relationship that was filed with the aforementioned love and hope. We snagged it for this week’s Song of the Game as not only was the rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars a game of hope and love, but the last few weeks have also garnered similar emotions for all who root for the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions Week 13 Song of the Game: “We’ve Only Just Begun” by Carpenters

We’ve only just begun to live

The first seven games of the season were grueling. Jobs were lost, more were in question. Although many expected the rebuild to have dark days, it's never good to go through it. Fast forward to last Sunday, and we all can agree that the Lions are giving us all a fresh breath of NFL life. From a meaningful Thanksgiving Day game to a December playoff push, we are just beginning to live (or exist) like a fully functioning NFL squad that’s both competitive and exciting to watch. We can only hope this is just the beginning. Not only for this season but in the years to come.

We start out walking and learn to run

This can apply to all of our young guys, but let’s take a moment to talk about the biggest piece of hope from the game.. the return of Jameson Williams. We’ve speculated when he would return, waited with bated breath on every news piece involving his progress and were all thrilled to see him return to practice. Then the bombshell news hit Saturday afternoon about 21 hours before kickoff that Jamo would indeed be activated. Although he had a small role (one target and just a few snaps on offense) it was still cool to see him progress from draft day and merely walking to running on the field. Shame on the Lions offense for limiting his role even more by never punting on Sunday.

Sharin’ horizons that are new to us

Watchin’ the signs along the way

The Lions still have a ways to go this year, but it feels good to have some tangible optimism. Everything is still new. We have a newer coach, newer GM and even a newer owner, so we have to watch the signs given and react accordingly. Amon-Ra St. Browns dominance (11 rec, 114 yards and 2 TDs), and James Houston’s and Aidan Hutchinson’s steady attack of the quarterback are promising for the their future along with the regime who brought them in. On Sunday, we also saw the defense continuing to improve and the offense putting up 40 points. Many, if not all, woke up Monday morning having gained more and more confidence in the direction the team is heading toward.

It was a fun Sunday afternoon for us as fans. With a big NFC North game against Minnesota looming, we hope the squad left some gas in the tank for the Vikings.