I try not to toot my own horn too much in the preamble, but last week I fared pretty well with my predictions. With the fantasy playoffs on the horizon, it is more important than ever to make the right start/sit decisions as each point could be the difference between a postseason berth and 2023 draft prep.

The Detroit Lions have similarly fine margins, clinging to any shred of hope for a miraculous playoff appearance. For the Minnesota Vikings, the outlook is much rosier, but both could really use a win this week with the season quickly winding down. That means the biggest players are likely to show up this weekend in Detroit.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Vikings bold player predictions?

My answer: For the first time since Week 2, D’Andre Swift lived up to his status as an RB1 and actually finished near the top of the position. With 62 yards on the ground and another 49 through the air, the dynamic running back finally lived up to his dual-threat potential. Look for another RB1 performance as he starts to reclaim the bulk of the workload out of the backfield.

Sunday’s divisional matchup will have an extra element, as T.J. Hockenson returns to face his former team. Since the trade to Minnesota, the tight end has looked like a back-end TE1, finding the end zone just once. It would not be surprising to see the Vikings give him an opportunity to shine this week, though; I have Hockenson with a score, boosting him to a top-five output.

Your turn.