In Week 14, the NFC North is not exactly up for grabs. There is exactly only one scenario in which the Minnesota Vikings don’t walk away with the crown: they lose all of their five remaining games, and the Detroit Lions win all five of theirs.

But the Lions can delay that division clinch one more week by beating the Vikings at home on Sunday. And there’s much more on the line for Detroit than that. At 5-7, their playoff hopes are still technically alive, and if they can somehow get past the Vikings this week, their schedule significantly eases up, and a running of the table—which may be necessary for the Lions to make the postseason—does not seem so unrealistic.

So who will be able to see this divisional showdown on Sunday afternoon? Pretty much the entire NFC North audience. That makes sense, too, as both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers are on bye weeks. The Packers are clinging to even longer playoff odds than the Lions, while the Bears... well, they’ve been given their parting gifts already as the only NFC team eliminated from playoff contention already.

Anyway, our friends from 506 Sports has the full television distribution map for the Lions vs. Vikings game, which is part of the doubleheader on FOX this week. There are only two other FOX games in the early slate, with most of the nation getting the NFC East showdown of the Eagles vs. Giants.

Here’s a look at which games may be playing in your area:

As for the other game options for the local audience, the Detroit market will be treated to the very, very sad matchup of Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos over on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET. If that game is as bad as everyone presumes it will be, stay on FOX to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers in a game with fairly significant NFC Playoff implications.

For any of your local TV market information, check out 506Sports.com.