NFL Week 14 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

The NFL kicked off Week 14 with a battle between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. With four minutes left to play in the game and the Raiders up 16-3, the Detroit Lions draft pick (via the Rams) seemed to be safely tucked away at the top of the draft. Then the Rams scored to pull within six. Then, with under two minutes left to go, Baker Mayfield orchestrated a 98-yard game-winning drive—the longest of its kind in the last 45 years—to give the Rams a 17-16 win.

Sigh.

Week 14 represents the final set of bye weeks for the 2022 season, and with the final six teams finally taking their week off, there are a couple fewer games on the docket this Sunday.

In the 1 p.m. ET hour, your Lions will be taking on the Minnesota Vikings on FOX. The Vikings will be looking to wrap up the NFC North, while the Lions will be hoping to keep their hot streak going and their chances of a Wild Card Playoff spot alive.

In the 4 o’clock hour, the second half of FOX’s doubleheader features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the San Francisco 49ers, while the local CBS feed will feature the Kansas City Chiefs at the Denver Broncos. Sunday wraps up with NBC on “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. There are a few playoff scenarios in play for the Lions and the afternoon FOX game, while the other two games won’t impact the Lions' chances at the postseason.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 11 games on Sunday, the “Monday Night Football” matchup, as well as the results from the “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14:

Despite there being fewer games, the POD staff still had a consensus on the following games: