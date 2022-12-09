Is Amon-Ra St. Brown a top 10 receiver in the NFL?

He isn’t even two years into his professional career yet, but Detroit Lions second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is quickly becoming a household name. It all started last season, when the Lions were still winless in Dan Campbell’s first year as coach. They had a tough stretch to begin the season, but had a chance to beat the Minnesota Vikings for their first win of the Campbell era. Quarterback Jared Goff found St. Brown for the walk-off score, and from that point, St. Brown took off.

Now in his sophomore season, St. Brown picked up right where he left off last season, minus a short stretch when he was dealing with an ankle injury. Just look at his last four weeks of production: 10 catches for 119 yards against the Chicago Bears in Week 10, seven for 76 against the New York Giants in Week 11, nine for 122 and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, and most recently—11 receptions for 114 yards and two scores in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. When seven catches for 76 yards is a receivers’ “down-game,” he is doing something right.

His production is simply off of the charts, and as someone who watches this team every single week, I find myself being less surprised by how consistently awesome St. Brown is. You just expect it at this point, just ask Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

“It’s been fun to watch his progression since he got here over a year and a half ago. And truthfully, I really think he’s playing like a top five, top 10 receiver in this League right now” said Johnson during his Thursday media availability. “He generates separation on a weekly basis. I think he’s very hard to cover. We’re trying the best we can to keep defenses guessing a little bit of where he’s going to lineup, but he does a lot of things himself. That catch he had over the middle of the field, and then he bounces back up a few plays later. I mean, it’s – that’s elite. Not many guys have that. That level of toughness, the hands, the breaks. I mean, it’s a complete package and boy are we happy to have him.”

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Is Amon-Ra St. Brown a top 10 receiver in the NFL?

My answer: Absolutely. I don’t know how else to say it but, yes, without a shadow of a doubt, I believe St. Brown is already a top receiver in the NFL. His production speaks for itself. His mindset, his approach to the game, the way he carries himself—it all factors into him being one of the best draft picks any general manager made in the 2021 NFL draft.

And once fellow receiver Jameson Williams gets into the flow of the offense, watch out. Defenses are going to have to account for his speed on every single snap, which should give St. Brown even more room to operate over the middle of the field.

What about you? Do you think the Sun God is a top 10 receiver in the NFL? Let us know in the comments.