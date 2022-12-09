Bolster the defense and keep Jared Goff, and the Detroit Lions have what it takes to win meaningful games, one writer argues.

The Ringer has a podcast called “The Island,” where each week a guest tries to convince host Nora Princiotti to agree with them on a topic they feel strongly about. The most recent guest, The Ringer’s Danny Kelly, tries to persuade her that the Lions should build their team around Goff.

“Basically what I’m saying is the Lions offense, is not the problem right now with their team. No matter how you slice it, both the offense overall and Jared Goff are like top 10 in the NFL,” he said.

Kelly dives into the numbers, which support his argument well. The Lions are sixth in points per game at 26.3, seventh in yards per game at 369.1, and so on and so forth.

“They should just continue on this course with Jared Goff is their quarterback and just try and build the defense and see if they can contend right away,” he said.

The Lions are closer than they think to that, he says, and don’t necessarily need to reset at QB. He touches on the draft and what options the Lions have there at the position, but doesn’t think that’s what they should use their picks on.

“Grab a couple of high-level defenders with these first two picks, get that defense shored up and then they could be a competitive team in the NFC,” Kelly said.

Admitting he doesn’t believe Goff is a top-level QB, he says offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is talented enough to set him up for success — and that’s enough to win with No. 16.

“The way that they’ve got things going right now, the way that they’ve built their team, the way that they’re scheming him up and with some of the talent they have still kind of untapped right now with Jameson Williams coming out, like he’s going to help at every aspect of their offense, probably, if he is who I think he’s going to be. You know, I think that’s good enough for them to win with,” he said.

They go on to discuss theories like how important the quarterback is versus the support system around them, what happens if Johnson leaves, how Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes fit into it all, and much more.

You can listen to the whole thing here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Fox 2’s Dan Miller sat down with John Cominsky to talk about his journey from a waiver pickup to playing a major role on defense.

WATCH - @DanMillerFox2 is joined by @lions defensive lineman John Cominsky. Cominsky talks about the energy the team has at practice thanks to their recent play. Plus, his journey that got him to Detroit where he's made the most of his opportunity.https://t.co/cyokJg7jUK — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) December 9, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson is leading all rookies in quarterback pressures, per PFF.

Rookie leaders in QB pressures this season pic.twitter.com/JBB6JTSzue — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 8, 2022

The Lions landed near the top of this ranking of teams that are on the cusp of the playoffs and have a legitimate chance of making the cut.

The smack talk will be flyin’ when Hock returns to town.

#Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson on facing former teammate TJ Hockenson for the first time this week: “I always got along with TJ, so I’m sure it’ll be fun seeing him out there. I’ll talk a little sh*t and I’m sure he’ll talk a little sh*t, so I’m sure it’ll be good.” pic.twitter.com/hce3WA7G5T — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 8, 2022