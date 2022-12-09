Lions vs. Vikings podcast preview: Can Detroit shut down Justin Jefferson again?

The last matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings was just about as close as they come. In fact, the last three matchups between these teams were all decided by a score in the final minute of the game.

But going back to this year’s Week 3 contest, the Lions held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, largely due to a strong defensive performance early in the game. Detroit had held the Vikings scoreless in both the first and third quarters, and much of that was due to their gameplan to bottle up star wideout Justin Jefferson. The third-year wide receiver would finish the game with just three catches for 14 yards—a career low in yardage for him.

Since that game, the Lions secondary has actually only gotten stronger. In that Week 3 game, starting safety Tracy Walker tore his Achilles, forcing Detroit to rely upon JuJu Hughes at the time. Additionally, Amani Oruwariye was the other starting cornerback in that game opposite Jeff Okudah. Oruwariye has since been benched, and his replacement, Jerry Jacobs, has been playing at a much higher level.

It’s never easy to repeat performances in a single season, especially against a divisional foe. And, of course, it’s worth pointing out that while the Lions successfully down Jefferson, they still ended up losing the game .

So what will the Lions do against the Vikings and Jefferson this week, and how will the rest of the matchups play out?

We chatted with one of our favorite guests, Arif Hasan of Pro Football Network and the Norse Code podcast, to give a comprehensive preview for Lions vs. Vikings. Check it out:

