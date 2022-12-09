Detroit Lions release standing room only tickets for Vikings game

The Detroit Lions announced on Friday afternoon that they have released a select amount of standing room only tickets for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, as they expect attendance to break the official capacity of 65,000.

If that happens, it will only be the second time this year the Lions have broken that barrier, with the last time being on Thanksgiving in their 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

That said, home attendance is way up for the Lions this season. In 2021, Detroit averaged an attendance of just 51,522 for home games, the lowest in the NFL. This year, that number is up to 62,609—an increase of over 21 percent, and if the Lions continue their current winning ways, that number may increase further. Their current average of a 97.1 capacity rate ranks 19th in the NFL.

It’s been electric,” coach Dan Campbell said of the Ford Field crowd this season. “And I expect it to be at a minimum the same that it’s been, which has been very good, and then some. So I know they’re going to get us an advantage. They’re going to help our defense out, I do know that. It’s a loud place to be at.”

Standing room tickets are already available for Sunday’s game and it looks like they are running at $89 a ticket (plus processing and service fees). You can purchase tickets through the team’s website here, or you can get them via the official Lions mobile app.