What the Lions can learn from the Super Bowl contenders’ blueprints

Put Matthew Stafford aside for a moment (hard to do, when there’s still discourse and denialists all around waiting to be snuffed). There’s plenty to admire from the Los Angeles Rams on how they have achieved the construction of their squadron. The same is true of the Cincinnati Bengals, who turned things around in just three seasons. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, and in a league of copycats everyone is smitten with everyone else. So what can the Lions, spearheaded by a general manager from the Rams, take away or mimic from these two Super Bowl contenders?

This is much of what we’re discussing on the latest Pride Of Detroit PODcast. It’s also the week of the Senior Bowl, and the Lions have their team down in Mobile to check out all the exciting NFL draft prospects. We’ve sent big man Jeremy Reisman down there, and he’s reporting live as GM Brad Holmes meets with the media.

Holmes discussed quarterbacks and wide receivers in his initial press conference, and it gives us a chance to dive into the position groups and what the Lions are looking for in both positions. Finally, we’re also discussing Jonah Jackson’s selection the Pro Bowl and Aaron Glenn’s interview down in New Orleans.

It’s a loaded PODcast, so hop on board.

