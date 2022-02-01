After sending Frank Ragnow, T.J. Hockenson, and Jack Fox to the Pro Bowl last season—each recognized for the first time in their careers—it looked like the Detroit Lions would be shut out of the postseason honors in 2022. But on Monday, the Lions announced that starting left guard Jonah Jackson was being elevated to the Pro Bowl as a replacement option.

The Lions don’t have many players on their roster with “Pro Bowler” on their resume—Jared Goff, who made it in 2017 and 2018 is the only other player—but they have a bunch of young talent who could be recognized in future seasons.

So that brings us to today’s question of the day:

Which Lions player will be the next to make their first Pro Bowl?

The first thing we need to consider is that the Pro Bowl is largely a popularity contest and players often get nominated year after year, regardless of how well they are playing. Second, that vote domination leads to very difficult paths at certain positions. For example, skill positions have an easier path, as multiple players are nominated and the year-to-year production fluctuates enough there is a path for a rising star. Meanwhile, the offensive/defensive lines only take one backup for every two starters, and as these positions are more difficult to evaluate for the common observer, it leads to players getting repeated.

So, while all of the above-mentioned players could find themselves honored again, let’s take a look at a few options to see which Lion could be the next first-time Pro Bowler.

D’Andre Swift, RB: Running back is a position with a clear path to a nomination, and for a player that can contribute in multiple ways, like Swift, a strong season could get him there.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR: St. Brown showed what he is capable of down the stretch and there doesn’t appear to be any signs of him slowing down. If he can carry over his production, then extrapolate it over a full season, he not only will get a chance, he could be a favorite to land in the Pro Bowl.

Penei Sewell, OT: The development ceiling is close to unlimited, as Sewell could end up being the best offensive tackle in the league someday. As mentioned above, the biggest obstacle for him will be his position, but he has the tenacity to stand out and the attitude to make people recognize him.

Amani Oruwariye, CB: After a six interception season, Oruwariye is an ascending player who doesn’t appear done developing. Another year with Aaron Glenn and who knows what could happen with the soon-to-be fourth-year corner?

Riley Patterson, K: Lions’ special teams continue to be above-average and while they spent the majority of the offseason/first half of the regular season looking for answers at kicker, they appear to have found their answer in Patterson. The rookie successfully made 13 of his 14 field goal attempts (93% conversion rate), with his only miss coming on a 55-yard gamble at the end of the first half in Seattle.

My answer: The Sun God

Open path plus monster production equals Pro Bowl for St. Brown.

Okay, so what do you think? Vote in the poll and let me know in the comments.